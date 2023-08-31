New arrest in GH¢1.2m theft case involving former Absa Bank employee

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 31 August 2023

The ongoing case against a former Absa Bank staff accused of stealing GH¢1.2 million has taken a new turn as another individual has been arrested and brought before the Accra Circuit Court.



The accused, identified as Ernest Aryee, in a Chronicle newspaper on August 31, 2023, and cited as (A15) on the charge sheet has been on the run since the news of the alleged theft and his involvement broke the news.



During his appearance before the court, Ernest Aryee's plea to the charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and stealing was not taken due to the absence of other accused persons in court.



He was, however, granted bail upon the submission of four sureties, with two required to be salaried workers earning no less than GH¢1,500.00 per month.



This development increases the number of individuals being tried to thirteen, leaving four more individuals, namely Clinton Asamoah, Kwame Owusu Buadu (A8), Daniel Osei (A12), Boadu Nana Yaw Adjei (A14), and Isaac De-Here (A16), yet to be apprehended by the police.



Among those already in custody are Emmanuel Sakyi Afriyie (A1), Cecil Nyamesem Agyarkwa (A2), Michael Tweneboah Oppong (A3), Richard Akinis (A4), Fouad Mohammed (A5), and Celeb Bondah (A6).



Additionally, Nicholas Nii Sai (A9), Nana Kwesi Gyimah (A10), Benjamin Adoari (A11), Joseph D. Anim (A14), and Othniel Amankwah Dankwah (A10) voluntarily surrendered for trial.



Ernest Aryee becomes the twelfth individual to be granted bail in the case under the supervision of Mrs. Ellen Ofei-Ayeh, the presiding judge.



The prime suspect in the case, Emmanuel Sakyi Afriyie, has remained on remand since June 6, 2023, and he is charged with conspiracy and stealing GH¢1.2 million funds of customers of Absa Bank customers including funds owned by a late high court justice and former Inspector General Police (IGP) of the police service.



Background



A1 is facing additional charges including forgery of other documents and falsification of accounts, all totalling 13. The rest are answerable to stealing and conspiracy to commit a crime.



The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the offences, and with the exception of A1, have been remanded and granted bail in the sum of GH¢200,000 each, with two sureties who are in gainful employment and earn not less than GH¢2,500 a month.



Meanwhile, July 10, 2023, was the last time the court threatened to strike out the alleged GH¢1.2m criminal case involving a former employee of Absa Bank.



This was because the prosecution failed to update the charge sheet and the brief facts to align with some six other accused persons who willingly submitted themselves to the police in connection to the Absa Bank theft case.



The reason for the delay according to the prosecution was that the dockets were referred to the Attorney-General’s office for advice.



