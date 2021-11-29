New Year trial for Rev. Owusu Bempah, three others

General News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Owusu Bempah and his junior pastors accused of issuing death threat



Owusu Bempah threatens Nana Agradaa



Reverend Owusu Bempah and his junior pastors plead not guilty in ongoing trial



The trial of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and three others charged with threat of death has been scheduled to commence on January 19, 2022.



The presiding judge on the case, Rosemary Baah Tosu, set the date after supervising a successful case management.



On the first day of the trial in January, the prosecution is expected to call its first witness to present their evidence in chief.



The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International was arrested in September, together with some junior pastors of his church, for allegedly threatening the life of self-acclaimed fetish priestess-turned-evangelist, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, aka Nana Agradaa.



Rev. Owusu Bempah is said to have led and instigated his church members to issue threats to kill Nana Agradaa.



Aside from the alleged threat to kill Nana Agradaa, Rev. Owusu Bempah is also standing trial in a different circuit court for allegedly inciting his church members to beat up three policemen who went to the church to arrest persons who had threatened to kill Nana Agradaa.



Meanwhile all the accused persons in the case have pleaded not guilty.



