New US Ambassador to Ghana presents open letters to foreign affairs minister

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ambassador Designate of the United States of America to Ghana, H.E. Ms. Virginia E. Palmer has presented her open letters to Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.





During the meeting, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey highlighted the excellent bilateral relations that exist between Ghana and the United States of America and expressed the hope that the new envoy would contribute to the deepening of cooperation between the two countries.



Ambassador Palmer



H.E. Ms. Virginia E. Palmer is a seasoned diplomat who has devoted much of her 35-year career to African Affairs. Prior to her appointment, she served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Energy Resources. She has also served as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Malawi and as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’Affaires a.i. in the U.S. Embassy in South Africa.