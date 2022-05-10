New US Ambassador to Ghana presents her open letters to Foreign Affairs Minister

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

The New US Ambassador-Designate to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer, has presented her open letters to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.



Virginia Palmer takes over from Stephanie Sullivan whose tenure as ambassador ended a few months ago.



Presenting her open letters, the new ambassador expressed happiness at the gains made by both countries in deepening their relationships.



She also expressed hope that with her contributions to already established works in Ghana, it would strengthen the country’s leadership.



“I come from Washington where I was acting Assistant Secretary for Energy, have spent 15 years in Africa but working my way up to Ghana. I’m very delighted to be here at a time when I think that our partnership is so strong but has so much potential for additional areas to work together in and where I think the potential to deepen our economic relationship in particular with more American investments and Ghanaian investments in the United States, as well as bilateral trade is so vibrant.



“I’ve been very pleased to, as I prepared to come, to see how our programs on both sides are well integrated: our economic development program and our security program… and in all of these areas with strong partnership with Ghana, work to strengthen each other, and to strengthen the outcomes which I think would buttress Ghana’s leadership and you embody that in the ECOWAS, and the Security Council and beyond,” she said.



On her part, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey expressed her joy at the coming of the new ambassador, adding that Ghana has benefitted greatly from the relationship it has had with the US.



She was particularly also grateful for the support the US government has extended to Ghana in fighting the novel Coronavirus.



“You come at a time when the relationships between our two countries is very high… and we know that you’re going to work very hard to ensure that we even deepen it further… in governance, security, development and others areas, and we’re especially grateful for the assistance that the US has given Ghana specifically in terms of vaccines and also financial assistance to do with the COVID pandemic, and also the strong financial support you gave to COVAX and we’re very grateful.



“We like the see the relations as special from all others and that is the way that things have gone… we have that you’re going to work toward improving what we have now. We’re also hoping to see lot on the economic relations – the economic co-operations for us is extremely important even more so post-COVID because all economies, including ours, have been hit,” she said.



