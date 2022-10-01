New U.S Ambassador visits Kumasi for first time

General News of Saturday, 1 October 2022

US Ambassador, Virginia Palmer, has expressed elation about her visit to Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.



Having been her first visit to the region since her appointment as ambassador, Virginia Palmer visited the palace of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia.



Among other things, there were discussions about the continuous investment of the U.S in Ghana’s human capital based on strong bilateral ties rooted in history and common democratic values.



“I’m thrilled to visit Kumasi, the historic capital of the Ashanti Region. I was honored to meet the Asantehene today. Kumasi and its people are an important priority for the United States and I’m glad to have met so many Kumasifuo. I will be back soon,” said U.S. Ambassador Palmer during her trip.



The ambassador also met with the Ashanti Regional Minister and leadership of the National House of Chiefs to discuss issues regarding peacebuilding and governance, and the role of traditional leaders in the development of the Ghanaian people respectively.



Ambassador Virginia Palmer also met with journalists with whom she interacted and reiterated the U.S’ commitment to promoting press freedom and development for journalists and then subsequently met with local entrepreneurs during her visit to the Kumasi Hive.



During this meeting, she encouraged local entrepreneurs and emphasized their roles in contributing to economic growth.



This follows the training of more than 300 local Senior High School students at the Kumasi Hive, with entrepreneurship skills, including design thinking, marketing, and a pitch competition with the support of the U.S. Embassy.



“Promoting inclusion and economic growth, trade, and investment is one of the top priorities of the U.S. government, and enhancing the skills of entrepreneurs across various sectors can boost sustainable economic growth,” said Ambassador Palmer.



Ambassador Palmer concluded her trip with Kumasi-based alumni of U.S. Government exchange programs, including alumni of the Fulbright Program and Mandela Washington Fellowship.



