New Presidential jet: 'Inconsistent’ Akufo-Addo showing bad leadership – NDC’s Chief Biney

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Government is planning to buy a new presidential aircraft



•Chief Biney believes government is not being sensitive to the needs of Ghanaians



•The Minority in Parliament has vowed to vote against any such request



Chief Nixon Biney, the Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is showing bad leadership with his government’s decision to purchase a new presidential aircraft.



Rehashing excerpts of a statement Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made during a parliamentary debate on the procurement of a presidential jet under the Rawlings government, Chief Biney observed that President Akufo-Addo was departing from the position he held when he was the Member of Parliament of Abuakwa.



Chief Biney found it curious at the time when the country is trying to navigate the impact of coronavirus pandemic on the economy, the government of President Akufo-Addo is entertaining the idea of splashing public funds on a new presidential aircraft.



Chief Biney, in a Facebook post said that President Akufo-Addo being inconsistent is a sign of bad leadership.



“In the year 2000 the NPP candidate and MP for Abuakwa had this to say on the floor of parliament, "Mr. Speaker, if anything demonstrates the need that has been consistently urged from this side of the House for us to review and prioritize public expenditure, this case justifies that call. I have no doubt, Mr. Speaker, that if the priorities are spelt out properly, the purchase of an Executive jet will come very low down on the scale of priorities" Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (Feb 15th, 2000).



“Today he is the President of the Republic of Ghana, and he is requesting for an executive jet because of his long legs and a bath to freshen up before arrival for diplomatic engagements.



“Mr. President, with all the national security briefing available to you in this time of Covid 19 economic hardship, do you sincerely believe the priority of this country is to acquire an executive Presidential Jet for your comfort? With this inconsistent style of leadership, can we trust you with the future of Ghanaians amidst unemployment, educational challenges and high cost of living?,” he said.



The government, according to the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin is considering the acquisition of a new jet for the President.



The news was not well received by the Minority side of Parliament with Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader vowing to reject the request when it is brought before Parliament.



“What is this that we hear that because the President cannot bath in the current Falcon, he must buy a new jet, and then we should be interested in providing for the comfort of the President when Ghanaians are reeling under economic hardship?” he quizzed.



