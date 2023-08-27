New NPP leader ‘will get us out of these difficulties’ – Akufo-Addo assures

General News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted that times are hard and that he sympathizes with Ghanaians.



He is, however, upbeat that good times are ahead if a new president of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stock succeeds him.



Akufo-Addo told the press after casting his ballot in the NPP super delegates conference (August 26) at the party headquarters that he is the first to admit that things are hard.



“Ghanaians say they are not happy with the way conditions are, they are tired, they are suffering,” a journalist asked the president who was departing from the premises after casting his ballot.



He replied: “It is difficult. I am the first to admit it, I have said it several times, I am the first to admit it. But at the end of the day, believe that when the moment comes, Ghanaians will refer to a good person and get us out of these difficulties and take us to the next stage. That is the New Patriotic Party.”



Outcome of August 26 primary:



As the end of the August 26 super delegates vote, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia ahead of the main primary in November.



He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.



Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying at the fifth position.



The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Six, Joe Ghartey, Four, Kwadwo Poku, three, and Kofi Konadu Apraku zero.



There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.



