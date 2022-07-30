New NPP National Executives must be firm and impartial - Boakye Agyarko

Politics of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: Antwi Boasiako John

Former Minister of Energy, Mr Boakye Agyarko, has advised New NPP National Executives to be firm and impartial in decision-making in the discharge of their constitutional duties.



He said the National Executives must ensure that the laws in the party's Constitution are applicable to ensure fairness for the party's growth and development to enable them to break the 8- year rule syndrome.



According to Mr Boakye Agyarko who has declared his ambition to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 presidential primaries after serving the party faithfully and loyally, had noted that the previous NPP National Executives never functioned.



He said speaking with OTEC FM’S afternoon political talk show dubbed 'Dwaberem.’



Mr Agyarko was of the view that the leadership of some past executives and the immediate past executives failed to live up to expectations because they failed to implement the party’s Constitution.



He explained that former national executives were not firm in their decision making adding that they had no proper relations with party folks, especially the grassroots.



Citing an example, Boakye Agyarko touted how former leaders like Dan Rocha, Dan Botwe and the likes worked with passion and integrity to make the party attractive to date.



Mr Agyarko, therefore, charged the new leadership to emulate the Dan Botwe, Dan Rocha leadership style to make a difference which can enable the party to make history and break the 8.



"I know the new Chairman and General Secretary very well and I believe they can do a good job but must be strong as the task ahead is not an easy one," he told the programme’s host, Dr Cash.