New MPs should be allowed to go unopposed – Boakye Agyarko

General News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko, has proposed that first-term Members of Parliament should be allowed to go unopposed in their bid for a second term.



According to him, their second term should be automatic because they have little time to achieve anything in parliament within the less than two years period they are elected into the house.



He said two years is too short to do a proper evaluation of a first-term MP hence the need for them to go unopposed, adding that this he believes will bring stability to the party.



“If I had my way, I will suggest we have a regulation that any new MP who comes to parliament for the first time should not be allowed to contest for the second time but allowed to pass for the second term. It should be an automatic pass because, for example, the person you voted for in 2020, 2022, you will be voting for him again, he has been in parliament for only 2 years. Which time does he have to achieve or showcase anything?



“I think two years is such short term to do a proper evaluation. Look it takes you time to even understand the standing orders and it takes time for one to even understand the works in parliament. So, I think if we do it that way, you will bring some stability to the party.” he said on Peace FM.



He also suggested women and youth should also be given a pass to contest for the second term without going through elections as they must be allowed to enjoy certain privileges among others.







NYA/WA