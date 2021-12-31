New MPs extend Christmas greetings to Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I pray the difficulties of 2021 do not follow us to 2022 - Sosu



May the coming year be better for Ketu -Dzifa Gomashie



I pray to be there for my constituents in 2022 - Lardi



As Ghanaians celebrate the yuletide, prominent persons in the country have extended their goodwill messages to Ghanaians. His excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia alongside his wife Samira Bawumia, Former President John Dramani Mahama many amongst others poured in felicitations too.



Some members of Parliament have also extended felicitations to their constituents.



First amongst them was Dr. Stephen Amoah, MP for Nyiaeso Constituency who wished Ghanaians an incident-free yuletide with the season's goodness.



Honourable member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Abla Gomashie, also expressed her heartfelt wishes to Ghanaians, especially her constituents, “I want to urge all of us as the year comes to an end that we all must put our shoulders to the wheel and change the tyres of our country, the fortunes of our country depends on us. Even as you look up to leadership ask yourself what you can do to make it better," she said



Encouraging them for the year ahead despite their plight with the severe tidal waves, she said “to my constituents, my heart goes out to all of you. I wish you all the best of the coming year, all the things that happened in 2021 , I pray the coming year will be better.”



Joining the fray was Honourable Theresa Lardi Awuni,, Mp for Okai-Koi North Constituency, “I want to wish all my constituents, a joyous and merry Christmas, it is my prayer that all their wishes come to pass, it is my prayer that as their MP I will continue to engage them, I will continue to be with them continue to listen to them and respect them. It is my wish that Okai-Koi North will be better than we knew it to be in 2021,” she said.



MP for Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu also extended felicitations to Ghanaians, ‘Merry Christmas and a happy new year, it is my prayer that the difficulties of 2021 will not go with us into 2022 I wish you the very best,” he said. Watch the video below:



