New Life Orphanage receives support

Ms. Rebecca Kwabi, Miss Ghana 2019 and the Founder of the DeBeva Foundation has supported the New Life Orphanage with consumables to help in their daily upkeep.



The Beauty Queen and her team also spent time with these vulnerable as a sign of love especially as February has been classified as the month of love.



The kind gesture was made possible by the Kasapreko company limited, Dolait yogurt, Ruby rice, home food, and kukin pot restaurant who are partners.



The orphans also received medical supplies, packs of water, fizzy drinks, rice, and hand sanitizers amongst others.



Miss. Kwabi mentioned the joy it served to give back to society and a special day like valentine's day adding, "it is better celebrated with the less privileged and vulnerable in society".



She entreated Ghanaians to continue to let love lead in all endeavors.



Nii Afotey, the Head of the Orphanage expressed gratitude to the DeBeva Foundation and assured the team of their commitment to protecting the welfare of the orphans.