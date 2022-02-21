New Juaben North NPP opens nomination for polling station election

Politics of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The New Juaben North Constituency of the ruling New Patriotic will officially open nomination for polling station election on Monday, February 21, 2022.



A statement issued by the secretary to the Polling Station Election Committee (PSEC), Edward Asante Antwi stated that the opening of nomination starts from February 21 and ends February 23, 2022, between 10:am to 4:00 pm daily, followed by vetting from February 23 to 24th same hours.





The statement concluded that the conduct of the election will take place between February 25th to March 5, 2022.



Meanwhile, the Constituency Chairman Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang has condemned the actions of so-called members of the party who stormed the Party’s office to deliberately create confusion on Saturday to suggest that the forms were being hoarded and shared among family members and cronies of the Constituency executives and the incumbent MP, Nana Agyei Boateng.



“Ask them their motive in coming to buy the forms. Is it to come and serve the party or it is in their interest. We are ready to sell the forms. We are going to follow the process strictly, we are not going to burn the rules by national. Monday we are going to sell the forms that are the directive. Those who were agitating, are they in good standing in the party, how much dues have they paid. I’m not saying that anybody is going to be disqualified but they can’t determine to us”



He explained to Starr News that, the party received about a thousand forms Friday night but each form required endorsement of the appropriate signatories to validate it hence the inability of the party to open the nomination during the weekend.



Besides the Constituency election committee that is to supervise the conduct of the election was also inaugurated the same night.



“there was nothing like chaos, there was nothing like we are not willing to sell forms to anyone. There is a procedure that has been outlined which we are following. As of Friday, the Regional Executives inaugurated their reps. It was Friday night. They are the chairmen of the various election committees in the Constituencies.





It was subsequent that they came to inaugurate the Constituency election committee. In New Juaben North, we have almost about 1000 polling station forms. On that night after the inauguration around 11:00 pm, we had to endorse all the forms. That particular endorsement takes about three to four people for the endorsement. So signing one thousand forms from 11:00 pm how are we going to sell the forms the next days,” Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang quizzes.



Hundreds of members of the party hoping to contest various polling station executive positions in the Constituency became stranded Saturday, February 19, 2022, as the Constituency office was not open to enable them to pick forms.



The aggrieved members alleged that has been the modus operandi of the Constituency executives and the Member of Parliament Nana Adjei Boateng ostensibly to share the forms among their family members and cronies.





However, Constituency chairman Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang has denied the allegations. He assured of a free and fair election.



“The forms that have been given to us are what we are going to sell. I don’t have any audacity to print additional ones. I don’t have any power to design any form This constituency can never be destabilized.



We are going to ensure a fair election. This is the chairman of the council of elders constituency. This is one of the biggest Constituencies that anybody can rely upon”



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) released its timetable for the election of its local and national executives across the country.



The opening and closing of nominations for the polling station Executives were fixed between February 19, 2022, to February 29, 2022, while the conduct of the election be between February 25, 2022, and March 5, 2022.



This was disclosed in a memo from the Director of Research and Elections to Regional Chairmen, Secretaries, and Chairmen of the polling stations, among others.



The election of new national officers of the party has been slated for July 14 to July 16.



April 22 to 24 has also been scheduled for constituency elections, while the regional elections will take place from the 20th to the 22nd of May.