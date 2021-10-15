New Juaben North MCE nominee unanimously approved on second vote

Regional News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: GNA

Madam Comfort Asante, the President's nominee for the New Juaben North Municipality, has been confirmed.



All 29 Assembly members present voted unanimously to confirm the nominee to maintain her position as the Municipal Chief Executive.

The Assembly failed to confirm the nominee some few days ago as she obtained 15 yes votes and 14 no votes, representing 52 and 48 percent respectively.



The Local Governance Act indicates that a nominee must obtain two-thirds of votes cast by assembly members present and voting to confirm the President's nominee for the position.



However, if a nominee fails to cross at least 50 percent of the votes cast, he or she is rejected outright and it is incumbent on the President to nominate another person for the position.



Nana Adjei Boateng, Member of Parliament for the area, thanked the assembly for the confidence reposed in the nominee and hoped it would ensure full participation of the members in the governance system.



He called for unity of purpose to move the government's agenda of massive development all over the country.



In her acceptance speech, Madam Asante expressed gratitude to the Assembly members for giving her the nod and assured continuity of the good works for the benefit of the people.