New IGP okay with #FixTheCountry demonstration plans

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Acting Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, has thrown his weight behind the conveners of the #FixTheCountry demonstration and assured them of providing them with maximum security.



This was contained in a presser released by the Economic Fighters League after a meeting with the newly appointed IGP and other members of the police top hierarchy in Accra on Monday, August 2.



The meeting, which was called by Mr. Akuffo Dampare, was, according to him, to “assure the protesters of maximum protection from the start to the end of the August 4 #FixTheCountry protest.”



The conveners, in turn, notified the IGP on the routes planned to be taken by the protest and plans made to ensure the adherence to Covid-19 protocols by training marshals who would enforce compliance.



The conveners also inquired from the Inspector General of Police if there would be counter-demonstration(s) and the use of water canons come Wednesday to which he answered no.



They ended the meeting by assuring the IGP and all Ghanaians the protest will be a peaceful one and that anyone who comes there with the intention to foment trouble will be handed over to the law enforcers for further prosecution.



The protest will begin at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange through the Frisco Traffic Light towards the TUC-Kinbu Senior High School road.



It will end at Black Star Square.