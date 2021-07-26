New Delta variant of coronavirus hits 85 schools in Ashanti Region

Regional News of Monday, 26 July 2021

The new Delta variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through schools in the Ashanti Region as Ghanaians let down their guards, according to health officials.



Addressing the media on Monday, July 26, 2021, the Ghana Health Service regional head, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang, disclosed that at least 356 new cases have been recorded in 85 schools in the Ashanti Region.



He said the development is as a result of blatant disregard for safety protocols on campus.



He said a total of 1,135 active cases have been recorded in the region.



Dr Tenkorang also warned that treatment centers will be overwhelmed if safety protocols are not enforced.



Third wave



Ghana appears to be undergoing an “alarming” third wave of coronavirus infections as a result of the highly transmissible Delta variant, President Akufo-Addo said on Sunday.



“It appears that that, unfortunately, our nation is experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 infections”, Mr Akufo-Addo said while delivering his 26th address to the nation.



The President said, the increase in infection rates in recent weeks, has led to a rise in hospitalisation and ICU bed uptakes, and in worst cases, deaths.



He noted that the entire development is very alarming, especially as, “we are being told by officials of the Ghana Health Service, that the recovery rate is on the decline.”



Data published by the Ghana Health Service suggest that as of July 23, the number of active cases stand at 4,521. The total case count is 101,170 with some 96,759 discharges/recoveries.



“Our daily infection rate for the past week is three hundred and fifty (350) cases, and, sadly, forty (40) more people have died from COVID over the last ten (10) weeks, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to eight hundred and twenty-three (823) since the onset of the pandemic,” the President stressed.



President Akufo-Addo is therefore urging Ghanaians is adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols, explaining that, the country, “cannot afford to return to the days of partial lockdowns, which brought considerable hardships and difficulties for all of us.”