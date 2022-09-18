New Crusading Guide apologizes to Chinese company over misleading report

General News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Crusading Guide has rendered an apology and has retracted a story it carried that impugned the image and reputation of a Chinese company operating in Ghana.



On September 14, 2022, GhanaWeb carried a story sourced from the newspaper with the headline, “Chinese nationals terrorizing land owners around AU village – Report.”



In the report, it stated that some Chinese businessmen were forcibly taking over some lands belonging to locals around the AU Village in Cantonments, Accra.



According to the report sighted by GhanaWeb, these Chinese nationals had allegedly staged attacks on landowners while employing armed land guards and thugs who routinely harassed and intimidated landowners.



"The gang is also said to demolish constructed fence walls and structures on plots of lands belonging to their rightful owners.



"Information gathered is that, the owners of the said land situated around the AU Village took possession of the land after the acquisition and exercised overt acts of ownership over the said piece of land by constructing a fence wall," the report stated.



However, in a letter of apology made available to GhanaWeb, the New Crusading Guide stated that after further engagements, it admitted that its report was not factual.



“We have taken note of the issues raised regarding our publication under the heading; ‘Chinese Nationals Loot State Lands…Flouts Court Injunction With Impunity’ which inadvertently impung the image and reputation of Zonda Tec Ghana Limited and its Managing Director, Yang Yang.



“Having admitted fault and error on our side for implicating Yang Yang and the company in the said publication, we wish to offer an unqualified apology to the Zonda Tec Ghana Limited and its MD, Yang Yang,” letter stated in part.



Read the full details below:



Dear Sir / Madam,



RE: RETRACTION AND APOLOGY FOR DEFAMATORY CONTENT PUBLISHED IN THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE NEWSPAPER



Management of the New Crusading Guide write to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated September 15, 2022 on the above subject.



We have taken note of the issues raised regarding our publication under the heading; ”Chinese Nationals Loot State Lands…Flouts Court Injunction With Impunity” which inadvertently impung the image and reputation of Zonda Tec Ghana Limited and its Managing Director, Yang Yang.



Having admitted fault and error on our side for implicating Yang Yang and the company in the said publication, we wish to offer an unqualified apology to the Zonda Tec Ghana Limited and its MD, Yang Yang.



We therefore retract their names and any references made to them in that publication.



Thank you.



EA/BOG