New CPA Chairperson, Treasurer and Vice-Chairperson confirmed at 65th CPC in Canada

General News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: Kwaku Sakyi-Danso, contributor

During the 65th CPA General Assembly which took place at the 65 Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Canada, Members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) elected Hon. Ian Liddell-Grainger, MP (United Kingdom) as the new Chairperson of the CPA Executive Committee.



He has held the role of Acting Chairperson of the CPA Executive Committee since April 2021.



The CPA Chairperson is elected for three years by the CPA General Assembly and works with the CPA Secretary-General and the CPA Headquarters Secretariat to lead the Association.



Members also endorsed the appointment of Hon. Shri Anurag Sharma, MP, and Member of the Lok Sabha at the Parliament of India as the new CPA Treasurer.



The Treasurer, who is a Member of the Association nominated by the Executive Committee, is appointed for three years by the General Assembly and works with the CPA Secretary-General and the CPA Headquarters Secretariat to monitor the finances of the Association.



The CPA Treasurer also heads the Trustees of the Association.



The 65th CPA General Assembly was followed by a meeting of the new CPA Executive Committee during which Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, MP, Majority Leader and Member of the Parliament of Ghana was confirmed for the position of Vice-Chairperson of the CPA Executive Committee. The position of Vice-Chairperson is for a term of one year and the holder is also a Member of the CPA Co-ordinating Committee.



The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) organises its annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) to address global political issues and developments in the parliamentary system through conference workshops and sessions for leading Parliamentarians representing Parliaments and Legislatures throughout the Commonwealth.



The CPA is an international community of around 180 Commonwealth Parliaments and Legislatures working together to deepen the Commonwealth’s commitment to the highest standards of democratic governance.