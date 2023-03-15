New CI: We can’t trust NIA - Asiedu Nketiah

General News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that the leadership of the party does not trust the National Identification Authority (NIA) due to the inconsistency in their communication on the issue of the Ghana Card.



He contends that the NIA cannot be taken seriously because its executive secretary, Professor Ken Attafuah, failed to fulfil a promise he made to Ghanaians that he would issue them with their Ghana Cards by December 2022.



Speaking in an interview on "The Pulse" on Joy News, on March 14, 2023, Aseidu Nketiah lamented by saying “The cause of this problem is the lack of complete trust between us (NDC) and the NIA and other state agencies.



“Where are we now? We are approaching March ending 2023 and they’re still replacing those promises with other promises. In other jurisdictions, Ken Attafuah would have resigned because we are discussing state business and you come and swear on your honour that this is what we have put in place,” he said.



He added "It's state business, and we must all work together to make it happen, and I am going to play this part within three months, now, it's been six months and more, and what you promised hasn't happened, do you think you are entitled to be listened to?" he asked.



The proposed C.I. by the EC, which would require the EC to use Ghana Card alone to register citizens for the new voter ID cards, has received harsh criticism from some members of the NDC. They assert that the new C.I. is an effort on the part of the Electoral Commission to rig the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Jean Mensa appeared before parliament on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, over the proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI) her outfit brought before the House.



Her appearance came after Speaker Alban Bagbin, summoned her to appear before the committee of the whole.



On their part, the National Identification Authority (NIA) says it is set to print more cards as the government has settled the GH¢100 million debt owed creditors. Printing of the cards was suspended following financial constraints faced by the NIA.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











AM/SARA