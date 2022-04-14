New Board of Directors of GBC pay familiarization visit to mining site

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

A delegation of Directors of the newly reconstituted Management Board of the Ghana Bauxite Company (GBC), which is made up of a wholly Ghanaian Consortium, on Monday paid a familiarisation and working visit to the mining site of the GBC in Awaso, the Western North Region of Ghana.



The team, which was led by the Executive Board Chairman of GBC, Mr. Isaac Ofori Poku who was in the company of the General Manager, Mr. Frederick Sarkodie used the visit to tour facilities at the mining site.



Other members of the Board who were present included Mr. George Ofosuhene, a Development Partner and a Banker, Mr. Robert Boakye Danso, a Retired Banker with so many years of expertise, Mr. Azu a Lawyer, Mr. Dey formerly of PMMC representing the government, Mr. Frank Abbey, (KPMG) Mr. George Ayettey, IT Consultant and Mr. Alexander Gyedu, Board Member.



The GBC staff on the other hand were represented by the Manager of the Mines, Mr. Kwabena Amoako Darko, Head of Health and Safety, Mr. Amos Frimpong, HR Manager, Mr. George Ampong, Head of IT, Joseph Cudjoe, Mine Superintendent Mr. Seth Antwi, Head of Haulage, Mr. Nathaniel Amponsah, Mr. K.K. Mensah, Deputy Engineering Manager and Senior Manager Mr. Abdulai.



Places visited during the tour included the Administration, the Community Hospital near the site, the Community School, recreational centers and Guest Houses built by GBC, the various mining concessions of GBC, The Haulage Area, The Crusher, the Washing Plant amongst others.



They also took the opportunity to interact with the mine workers to enable them address existing challenges inherited from their Chinese counterparts.



It would be recalled that the new Board took over the management of the GBC from the Bosai Minerals Group from China which had managed the company from February 2010 to February 2022.



The visit by the Board also gave the GBC technical engineers the opportunity to take the officials through to get familiar with operations at the mining site.



The GBC has been producing metallurgical grade Bauxite which is known as trihydrate sweetener Bauxite for over 80 years and recently Bosai Mineral Group has sold its 80% shares in GBC to a new Ghanaian consortium.



GBC produces high quality trihydrate bauxite with typical alumina (Al2O3) content of 52% and low silica of 1.5%.



The GBC under the new Board and the new management is poised to ramp up production from 1.2 Million metric tonnes per annum currently to 5 million metric tonnes annually starting from the year 2023.



During a short familiarisation briefing, the Executive Board Chairman, Mr. Isaac Ofori Poku under whose able leadership the mining lease of the GBC has been renewed for a period of the next 30 years by the renowned Hon. Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor through the efficient technical advice, support and cooperation of the CEO of the Minerals Commission, Mr. Martin Ayisi, officially welcomed and introduced all members of the Board to the GBC workers.



The General Manager of GBC, Mr. Frederick Sarkodie on the other hand also welcomed and introduced all the mine workers to the Board.



In a remark, Mr. Isaac Ofori Poku thanked the workers for standing by the company during difficult times in the past.

He announced to the workers that a new purely Ghanaian consortium has taken over the majority shares of the GBC and also revealed plans to manage affairs and position the company well for immense progress.



The GBC Executive Board Chairman also extended his heartfelt appreciation to the CEO of Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) Mr. Michael Ansah, for his full cooperation so far.



He also gave the workers the full assurance that the new Board is a very strong and solid team hence he has no doubt that nothing short of success will be achieved.



"It is my prayer that we move this company to greater heights which is achievable," he said.

He further assured the workers, allaying their fears and panic that the GBC has no redundancy plans.

He said that as it stands, all their job positions have been maintained.



According to him, this is an assurance that the company has no plans to lay off any worker or embark on any restructuring that has the tendency to lead to job losses.



"We are fully confident that you are our workers and you have done it and continued to do it. We know that you can do it even better," the GBC Executive Board Chairman stated.



He encouraged the workers to work from their hearts and sacrifice as well as jointly cooperate with the Board and work harmoniously in order to leave a lasting legacy and landmark.



Mr. Isaac Ofori Poku also revealed advanced plans to woo investors to expand production for both export and the future bauxite refinery to create more jobs and add value to the GDP and improve upon the GDP and our aluminum products.



The Executive Board Chairman will be leading GBC Management and other state agencies like the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Minerals Commission, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA) and GIADEC to an International Bauxite and Aluminum Conference in Miami, Florida, USA later this month.



This move is meant to explore more offtakers for Ghana’s Bauxite products and also investors for the Bauxite refinery.

This conference, according to the chairman will present participants the opportunity to make and explore critical strategic global partnerships.



“The Global Bauxite Conference will give us the opportunity to connect with investors and partners to build our own refinery in Ghana. It will also connect us to new and potential buyers of Ghana’s high demand Bauxite,” Mr. Isaac Ofori Poku stated.



On his Part, General Manager, Mr. Frederick Sarkodie, thanked the Executive Board Chairman and the entire delegation on behalf of GBC.



"I must say that indeed this is a very important engagement we've had today.



This is because we know GBC and we know very well what has happened in the past. We know where directors were and where management were.



In the past, we had our directors seated in Accra while operations were happening here, so it is refreshing to note that even in their entry, the new Board decided to visit and engage with us.



So what this means is that they (the Board) will get to know firsthand not what they've been told but rather what actually they inherited as directors of GBC," Mr. Sarkodie explained.



He added that the tour of the facilities will enable management to better assess the current situation in terms of operations and further improve upon it.



In attendance were also the National General Secretary and National Chairman of the Ghana Mines Workers Union in the person of Mr. Abdul-Moomin Gbana and Mr. Mensah Kwarko Gyakari respectively.



In a statement, the general secretary praised the Ghanaian Consortium and the efforts by the current Executive Board Chairman, Mr. Opoku for making things happen very comfortably and amicably to bring calm at the mining site.

He expressed optimism with the conviction that the current Executive Board Chairman will be able to steer the affairs to bring success and prosperity to the workers, Awaso community and the entire nation.



On behalf of the Mine Workers, they also pledged their unflinching support to the Executive Board Chairman, the Board, the new management and the entire workers.