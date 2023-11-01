New Apostolic Church: Aflao assembly celebrates Children’s Day

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: Chris Mensah Dekportor, Contributor

The New Apostolic Church, Aflao Assembly, on October 29, 2023, celebrated its Children’s Day.



The event was organized by Simon Goka, the resident pastor of the church, and took place at the church premises.



It was an awesome time for families to celebrate childhood and togetherness.



The children of the church’s Sunday School danced joyfully to the tune of Agbadza cultural music and performed a traditional display to climax the occasion.



The event and its overall activities offered plenty of fun and bonding opportunities for the church members and guests.



Simon Goka indicated that the church has no scheduled timetable for various programs but when necessary, any member may volunteer to organize self-funded programs and events like get-together parties.



He added that such programs would help promote love within the church and communities.



Chris Akpalu, an elder of the church said "Fun fairs also help the children enjoy the experience of playing together and most importantly getting along with others.”



He used the platform to appeal to philanthropists to help the church get a permanent place of worship.



“The church is urgently in need of a permanent place of worship and therefore we earnestly appeal to all the NGOs or benevolent organisations home or abroad for aid and support", he said.



Another elder of the church, Nelson Sonkro advised that “parents need to teach the children about the fear of God and to acknowledge the creator in their daily activities.”



“The children’s showcase and their cultural demonstrations have verified that, children are the most precious creations in the world, and that we should protect, guide, and love them with our might for they are our greatest treasures".



The Pastor’s wife, Olivia Goka presented the vote of thanks and offered the closing prayer.