New Akyempemhene installed at Juaben

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A son of the Omanhene of Juaben is the new Akyempemhene



• Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe’s enstoolment coincides with his father’s 30th year on the throne



• He has pledged to bring development to his people





Juaben Traditional Area in the Ashanti region has installed a new Akyempemhene.



Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe’s enstoolment and coronation coincide with his father, Nana Otu Siriboe’s 50th anniversary as the Omanhene of the Juaben Traditional Area, reports africaneditors.com.



Nana Yaw Sarpong Siriboe, who holds Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in Logistics and Supply Chain Option from the School of Business, of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, gave assurances to his people that he will serve them with truthfulness and honesty.



“I will put the interests of Juaben first in all my dealings in accordance with the developmental agenda of the area,” the new Akyempemhene said.



He also pledged to bring development to the area in a way that reflects all the wonderful works that his father has brought to them.



“I will serve the people of Juaben the same way Omanhene of Juaben Nana Otu Siriboe served them to help the development of Juaben area. Nana Otu Siriboe, I will not let you down for the honour bestowed on me and confidence reposed in me



“I will use my knowledge and strength to help Juaben, serve in truthfulness and honesty for the progress of Juaben and Asante Kingdom. I’ll respond to your calls every time, everyday whether afternoon or night. I will never ignore your calls,” he said.



Nana Yaw Siriboe is also the founder and CEO of Siriboe Farms Ltd was the 2019 1st Runner Up National Best Farmer in Ghana.



Watch a video of his enstoolment below:



