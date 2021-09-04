New Afari Military Hospital to be operational from November 2021

General News of Saturday, 4 September 2021

• Ghana’s second military hospital is near completion



• The contractors, Euroget De-Invest at Afari, say they will hand it over to government in November



• MP for Dormaa East, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, says claims the project has been abandoned are misleading



Constructions works on the new Afari Military Hospital are near completion, with the government readying itself to hand it over to the Ghana Armed Forces, the Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, has said.



The MP was reacting to claims captured in a video circulating on social media and showing some oxygen cylinders at the facility that had been supposedly left to the vagaries of the weather, and creating the impression that work on the project had been abandoned, reports the newsroomonline.com.



“Works on the 500 bed Military Hospital being constructed by Euroget De-Invest at Afari in the Ashanti Region is near completion and about to begin operations. The contractors, Euroget De-Invest are expected to hand over the facility to the government of Ghana by November 2021, which is some two months away,” he explained.



He also explained that so far, the OPD, wards, casualty/emergency unit, and various clinics have already been completed way ahead of schedule and other equipment and fittings for the remaining works are near completion.



In 2014, work on the Afari Military Hospital started and was scheduled to be completed in July 2016 but stalled because of delayed tax exemption approvals, the report added.



In 2017 however, the tax exemption was eventually granted after the contractor, Messrs EDI, had been on site for almost three years.



“How can such a major project be abandoned? This is not possible. We are on schedule and will hand it over to government of Ghana as planned,” the contractors on site.



The Afari Military Hospital was initially scheduled to be built at Tamale, but was relocated to Accra before it was finally moved to its current location at Afari.



The Afari Military Hospital is one of nine hospital projects being constructed by Euroget De-Invest across the country.