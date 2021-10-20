New Accra Mayor calls on Ga Traditional Council

General News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: ama.gov.gh

The newly sworn-in Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, has expressed commitment to collaborate with the Ga Traditional Council towards the development of the city.



Hon. Elizabeth Sackey said this on Monday when she, together with the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey, called on the Ga Traditional Council to formally introduce themselves to the Chiefs to seek their blessings and support.



She made reference to the African Proverb which states that “The one that cuts the path doesn’t know it is crooked” and urged the chiefs to draw her attention were necessary to advance the development of Accra.



Addressing the Council, Hon. Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, a member of the Council of State who led the delegation entreated the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and members of the Council to support the Regional Minister and the first female Chief Executive of the AMA in their quest to redevelop the city of Accra.



He was hopeful that with support from the Traditional Council, the two would team up to resolve challenges facing the city to speed up development.



“I can boast that these two personalities will not disgrace me and they are coming to bring back the lost glory and the challenges facing the city will be addressed since they will work to develop the city of Accra,” he said.



Hon. Henry Quartey who is also the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central Constituency on his part said the RCC and the AMA had resolved to collaborate and work hand in hand with the Traditional Council to make the President’s vision of making Accra one of the cleanest cities in West Africa a reality.



“We want to commit the RCC and the AMA into your hands so we can work together for the common good of Accra, we will respond to your calls either in the morning, afternoon or evening,” he said.



He also used the opportunity to formally inform the council about the “Let’s Make Greater Accra Work” agenda and the launch of the “Operation Clean your Frontage” come Friday at the Independence Square in Accra at 10 am and called for their assistance to make the programme a success.



Hon. Henry Quartey also promised to collaborate with the AMA to restore the Ga Mantse Palace and the Ga Traditional Council offices to befit the status of a Royal Villa.



The President of the Ga Traditional Council and King of Ga State, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II known in private life as Dr Kelvin Nii Tackie, stressed that “teamwork brings success” and assured of their unwavering support and commitment to bring development to the city.