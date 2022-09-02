New Abriem MP cuts sod for several projects in his constituency for development

General News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: Federick Akuffo Williams, Contributor

The member of parliament for New Abriem, Hon Joseph Osei Frimpong together with chiefs, elders and NPP executives did a sod cutting for some projects in the consistency.



Some of these projects include 16 lockable stores at Afosu market (phase 1).64 lockable stores at new Abirem, a 12seater w/c toilet facility with bathrooms at new Abirem government hospital and market sheds/stalls at Nkwateng.



Addressing the media, the MP said all contractors are charged to complete the projects within the stipulated contract period. He added that he has also inspected the ongoing construction of AstroTurf at New Abirem and was highly impressed with the progress of work.



The district chief executive hon Raymond Damptey also applauded the MP and urged the people of new Abriem to have patience with the NPP government for new developmental projects in the country most especially in New Abirem.



In other to make the occasion perfect and successful other dignitaries like the chief of New Abriem Obrempong Kwasi Amoh Kyeretwie 1, Nana Amanie Ankrah 11 Chief of Nkwateng and Nana Kofi Owusu Amoh 111 chief of Afosu and NPP constituency executives we're all present to graced the occasion.