Never undermine the capacity of Speaker Bagbin – Former MP cautions

Politics of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Lower Manya-Krobo constituency, Michael Teye Nyawunu has warned current MPs never to underrate the integrity and capacity of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, especially his rich experiences in law-making.



Hon. Michael Nyawunu believes Speaker Begbin has never taken sides on any occasion but has rather worked according to the proceedings of Parliament. “He has only shown leadership while claims by the Majority that suggested otherwise are only frustrations when things don’t go in their favor,” he declared.



According to him, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament had no right to overturn the decisions of the Speaker when he was away. He opined that, such an act is outright disrespectful and unlawful since it had never happened in the country’s parliamentary history.



During an interview on Happy98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political show, he told Don Kwabena Prah, “Never in our history has a Deputy Speaker of parliament ruled out a decision by the Speaker in his absence. If a Speaker draws a conclusion and absents himself for obvious reasons, the Deputy Speaker has to continue in the wisdom of the Speaker. The power that has been injected into him by the institution should never occur to him to even overturn a concluded decision. That is what Joe Wise has done and it’s very wrong. Nobody should underrate the integrity, capacity and technical know-how of Speaker Alban Bagbin. Apart from being an astute lawyer, he has been in parliament for about 27 years. He was both a Majority and Minority leader over the years and has learned many lessons.”



He further expressed his outburst on the current disorderliness on the floor of Parliament. He suggested that the current crop of MPs have not lived up to expectations as he hoped that the current House of Parliament was the toughest since the number for both caucuses are almost the same. He expected strong scrutiny of the government and ‘civilized’ deliberations on issues.



“I hoped that this Parliament was going to be the toughest and strongest we have ever had in the Fourth Republic. Simply because the numbers are almost equal and I expect proper jaw-jaw, proper consensus and deliberations on issues. Unfortunately, it looks like it’s not going that way as we’ve witnessed chaotic scenes we’ve never seen happen in the history of the Ghanaian Parliament,” he added.



He also asked the ruling New Patriotic Party to review its proposed budget and allow for a compromise for the benefit of the country’s progression. This he believes is when democracy prevails.