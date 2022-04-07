Neutrality allowance: NLC to meet CLOGSAG to stop planned strike

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has said it will be meeting the leadership of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) next week to discuss the issues that have resulted in their planned action.



Executive Secretary of NLC, Mr Ofosu Asamoah told TV3’s Daniel Opoku that “They said they have an arrangement with the government and so we are going to find out whether or not the government has paid. Next week we have a meeting with them, If the government hasn’t paid we will also find out why.”



The National Executive Council (NEC) of CLOGSAG has said it met on Tuesday, 29th March 2022 to discuss the status of implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into with Government on 20th January, 2022.



CLOGSAG said it was noted that payment of the Neutrality Allowance has not been effected as agreed in spite of official reminders and follow-ups to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.



The NEC, therefore, decided that CLOGSAG should embark on industrial action to press home its demand for the implementation of the MoU.



“Notice has therefore been served on the National Labour Commission (NLC), the Civil Service Council and the Local Government Service Council with copies to the Hon. Senior Presidential Advisor, the Hon. Minister for National Security and Hon. Minister for Employment and Labour Relations that the Association would proceed on Strike from 21′ April, 2022.



“Regional Secretariats are by this letter enjoined to bring this to the notice of all members of the Association. Council appreciates your continuous support in our quest to attain better conditions of service for our members,” a statement issued on Wednesday April 6 said.