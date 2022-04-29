Neutrality Allowance: What 'animal' is that? - Kweku Baako asks

General News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Seasoned Journalist, Kweku Baako has jumped to the defence of CLOGSAG over their demand for neutrality allowance.



The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) is calling to be paid neutrality allowance as a compensation for them not directly participating in partisan politics or being allowed to pursue a political career.



Some Ghanaians have bashed CLOGSAG saying payment of such allowance is a waste of money; other critics also find it extremely ridiculous that the civil servants would made such a demand.



But Kweku Baako thinks otherwise as he argued that the living conditions of civil servants in the country is very poor, so believed they meant no harm by their request for the neutrality allowance.



To him, it is the use of the word "neutrality" that is "creating the problems, otherwise they may be justified in asking for something extra so to motivate and incentivize to work harder and to ensure that partisanship doesn't infiltrate their work".



Satirically asking "what animal is that (neutrality allowance)?", Mr. Baako was of a the view that the agitations of the civil servants should be appropriately addressed.



He made these comments on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo''.



