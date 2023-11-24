Nene Glam garners Bola Ray’s endorsement, set to redefine luxury skincare

General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghanaian-owned beauty brand Nene Glam by Fragrances by Kings has received an endorsement from renowned Ghanaian media mogul Bola Ray, set to redefine skin care.



According to the founder of the beauty product, Kingsley Kojo Aikins, he is grateful and thrilled to receive such support from Bola Ray. Bola Ray is known to be among the few personalities impacting and supporting young entrepreneurs and new businesses in Ghana.



Speaking in an interview, the brand owner said this endorsement positions the body cream as a symbol of opulence and elegance. It also does not only signify the product’s exceptional quality but also introduces a new era of sophistication in the realm of skincare.



“The cream is not just a skincare product; it’s a statement piece that embodies the glamour associated with Bola Ray and others of his calibre.” He added



Bola Ray expressed his excitement about the new addition to the beauty market: “Nene Glam by Fragrance by Kings is a true indulgence, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”



Embarking on a transcendent olfactory journey with Nene Glam by Fragrances by Kings, the unisex masterpiece effortlessly blends the sophistication of sweet almond and mandarin top notes. As the heart unfolds, caramel, cedarwood, and coconut create a symphony of warmth, embracing both men and women in an enchanting dance of allure.



Finally, the base notes of musk, sandalwood, and vanilla leave an indelible mark, a testament to enduring elegance. Discover a fragrance that transcends gender, inviting everyone to experience the harmonious union of opulence and bliss. Nene Glam, where luxury knows no bounds



The product is available for purchase online and offline. Immerse yourself in the luxury of celebrity-endorsed skincare and redefine your beauty ritual with Nene Glam.



Nene Glam is set to take over the beauty industry, known for its commitment to luxury and sophistication. The brand offers a range of premium skincare and fragrance products that embody the essence of glamour and opulence for males and females.