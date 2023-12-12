Nene Adjah Bedai is substantive Chief of Lardorwayo – Elders insist

General News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

The elders and kingmakers of Lardorwayo has emphasised that Nene Adjah Bedai V, remains and is the rightfully installed chief in response to claims made by one Albert Kwei.



Albert Kwei following the installation of Nene Adjah Bedai V and its subsequent publication by the New Crusading Guide, issued a rejoinder via GhanaWeb asserting his role as Asafoatse Nartey-Wayo Akamisa II and head of the Djangmuku Wenguam Famiy.



He backed his claim with a Supreme Court judgement in the case of ANDREWS NARH-BI (substituted by John Nyongmo Obodai Bedai) and OTHERS V ASAFOATSE KWETEY AKORSORKU III (substituted by ASAFOATSE KWETEY NARTEY-WAYO AKAMISA II.



However in a statement by the kingmakers and elders of Lardorwayo, they assert that Albert Kwei is an impersonator who is attempting to skew history and facts which shows the Bedai family as the only group with legitimacy in claiming the Lardorwayo stool.



"We the kingmakers and Elders of Lardorwayo wish to state emphatically that Nene Adjah Bedai V, is and remains the substantive Chief of Lardorwayo. His enstoolment follows the demise of Nene Andrews Narh-Bi Bedai IV, who was enstooled as chief of Lardorwayo In the year 1987, he was gazetted 2002 after the death of his father, the late Nene Akwetey Bedai III," Nene Adzah Bedai V is the grandson of Nene Akwetey Bedai III and also Nene Andrews Narh-Bi Bedai IV is also His Uncle or Father. Even When you check from the Archives documents 1928, it was the late Nene Tawiah Bedai who also rule Lardowayo as a chief or Nokotoma. We want the general public to know that it is only the Bedai family who are installed as chiefs of Lardorwayo. These facts can be also checked from the records of Ningo Traditional Council, Regional House of Chiefs Dodowa and National House of Chiefs Kumasi, it is not stated in the supreme court judgement that the bedai family are not the chiefs of Lardorwayo. We say that, the family of bedai are part of the subfamily under the Djangmaku Tribe or clan, Anehor Ayernya Djangmaku is the sub family of Bedai.







"Furthermore, the elders and Kingmakers wish to reiterate the fact that since generation, no elder or kingmakers from Djangmaku family or Weguam of Great Ningo has ever installed a chief for Lardorwayo, rather, it’s the members of the Bedai Family who are accredited kingmakers of Lardorwayo and also vested with the authority to install a chief for the Lardorwayo community," we the Bedai Family know our root and that is the bedai family and that is the truth. We want the general public to know that lies cannot overcome the truth and surely the truth will prevail. Albert Kwei self-style Asafoatse Nartey-Wayo Akamisa II is an IMPOSTER and does not know the real history of Djamgmaku clan or weguam and Lardorwayo,” the elders noted.







