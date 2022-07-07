Neither NDC nor NPP is going to IMF, it’s Ghana – Catholic priest decries politicization

General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Most Reverend Gabriel Kumordzi, the Bishop of Keta-Akatsi Diocese of the Catholic Church, has tasked politicians especially and the citizenry in general to tone down with politicization of issues that affect the nation at large.



Citing the recent case of government’s decision to go to the International Monetary Fund for an economic rescue plan, he said no one party can go to the Fund for support but that in principle, it is Ghana that submits to the Fund.



“I think the politicization is too much, that is what I will say. Going to the IMF now, it is not only one party going … all of us (are in) Ghana is going. So those who say ‘we told you,’ and so if you don’t listen we are going to do it, you cannot do it alone.



“We should minimize the politicization and party politics and let’s work for the good of Ghana,” he stressed in an interview on Joy News on Monday, July 4.



Government and opposition activists have clashed over the decision to approach the Fund. The underlying issue being government’s insistence in the last few months that the IMF was not a option in seeking to reverse an economic downturn.



The government defends its U-turn by citing COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, but the opponents hold that it is as a result of economic mismanagement.



The IMF team arrived in Accra on July 5 and are due to start talks with government of Ghana today. The team will be in Ghana till July 13 assessing what programme Ghana is presenting.



President Akufo-Addo is leader of the Task Force that includes Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and yet-to-be named officials.



