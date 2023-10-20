Negligence caused Akosombo dam spillage havoc – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Chairman of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketiah has stated that the havoc caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage was caused by negligence by the authorities of the dam.



Speaking on Starr Chat Thursday October 19, 2023, the National Chairman stated that the spillage could have been managed well rather than what has been done now.



“When there is spillage from Bagri Dam it takes about 90 days to reach Akosombo so you will know that there is spillage. If there is heavy rainfall in Burkina Faso you should know that this heavy rain fall will bring this volume of water. There are gauges everywhere at Akosombo and Kpong so every day you measure the Lake how it is rising and you are able to project that at this level of water coming in we should state spilling at this time.



“If they started at the right time it would have gotten to this time, where are now if they had not spilled it at the rate they are spilling the dam could have collapsed. We shouldn’t have waited till this time,” Mr. Asiedu stated.



Several Communities around the Volta Lake have been submerged in water, displacing many residents.



Flooding due to the spillage has forced many communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta Region to evacuate, leaving them with no choice but to try and save what’s left of their belongings.



The flooding has so far displaced over 26,000 residents in parts of the Eastern and Volta regions with no end in sight.