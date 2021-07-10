Needy children rolled onto Health Insurance, others get scholarships

Regional News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Seventy needy school-going children, including some orphans, have been rolled onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.



Others have also received scholarship packages, all by an NGO, Alliance Creative Community Project (ACCP) in Kwashieman, a suburb of Accra.



The beneficiaries, who were drawn from communities in Kwashieman, also had scholarships to study from Creche to JHS; six of them had the scholarship packages.



The initiative is funded by an NGO, Alliance Creative Community Project (ACCP), and supported by Osu-Klottey sub-Metro Mutual Health Insurance to promote community development.



International Director for Alliance Creative Community Project, Apostle Steven Wilberforce, in an interview with Atinka TV, noted that their aim is to produce and develop young people who will bring change to society.



Municipal Director of Education in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality, Samuel Otopah Ntow, who graced the event called for all to help promote children’s education.



Meanwhile, Executive Coordinator for ACCP, Rev. Paulina Wilberforce advised parents to try and provide for their wards irrespective of their financial and economic status.