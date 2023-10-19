Needlessly ultra-conservative, excessively high-handed – Kwakye Ofosu on GLC-Ama Governor issue

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Aide to former president John Dramani Mahama, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has described as excessively high-handed the decision by the General Legal Council (GLC) to deny a second Call to the Bar application by Miss Elorm Ababio.



Reacting to a letter issued to Miss Ababio popularly known as Ama Governor in an X post, Kwakye Ofosu noted that the reason by the GLC to reject her application is untenable.



“The General Legal Council is being needlessly ultra-conservative and excessively high-handed in this matter. There is no earthly reason for standing in the way of this young lady and a call to the Bar at this moment,” he posted.



According to a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, dated 18 October 2023 and signed by Justice Cyra Pamela C. A. Koranteng (JA); the Judicial Secretary, the decision to refuse her application was based on the Council's scrutiny of Ms. Elorm Ababio's conduct leading up to her application.



In a previous letter dated 13 March 2023, the General Legal Council had outlined their intent to observe her conduct during this period.



Following a meeting held on Tuesday, 17 October 2023 the General Legal Council resolved that Ms. Elorm Ababio's application should be declined due to certain elements noted in her public conduct prior to the submission of her application.



The Council reached two decisions:



Ms. Elorm Ababio is permitted to complete the necessary forms for application to be Called to the Bar at any point in time after the 20 October 2023 event.



In the interim, the General Legal Council will continue to monitor Ms. Elorm Ababio's conduct.



BACKGROUND



In 2022, despite completing all necessary requirements, Ama governor was denied call to the Bar after the council said it had received a complaint which described Ama Governor engaging in “conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to the Bar”



The decision led to public outcry both on and off social media with many questioning the basis for such a decision while others commended the General Legal Council for its decisions.



Ama Governor herself denied engaging in any offensive behaviour or inappropriate communications. She maintained that she has not been informed of any specific instances of misconduct and feels she was treated unfairly.



However, in September 2023, a report by the General Legal Council at the 2022/2023 bar conference indicated that the complaint was considered by a committee and that she had been permitted to begin applications to be called to the Bar for the October/November 2023 sessions.





