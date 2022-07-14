Ndebugre's wife narrates how she defied her family’s threat and married him

General News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Ndebugre passes on



State burial held for late PNC MP



John Ndebugre’s love for me was so strong, Sophia Ndebugre



The wife of late John Ndebugre has narrated how she defied threats of being disowned by her family to be with her husband.



In Sophia Ndebugre’s tribute to her late husband, she said getting her father’s consent for her late husband to marry her was not as difficult as getting her father’s consent.



She said her late father’s preferences for her as far as a husband is concerned differed from hers because he wanted someone who was considered well-to-do at the time and Ndebugre who was her suitor at the time wasn’t anything close to that.



Sophia further said that she fought against all forces and stuck to her choice; John Ndebugre, even though her father would chase her out of the house with threats of disowning her, because of the love she had for him.



“…Despite my doubts and fears, he was persistent. Before long, I was married to John in the year 1971. John getting my father's consent to marry me was even more difficult oral his persuasion to have me agree to marry him. My late father had his preference for a local man who was seemingly established as a merchant and well-to-do by local standards. Against all persuasions, I defied my family and stayed with John. Often, my father would chase me out of the house amid threats of disowning me. I loved John for who he was. At that early age of it,” she said.



According to the late MP’s wife, at the age of 19, when she married her husband, she knew he had a bright future and how different he was and she was willing to work with him to achieve his vision.



“I was quick to realize how different he was, never doubting that my poor village boyfriend has a very bright future ahead of him. I didn't need much to be convinced that greatness was upon him. My journey with him was not rosy at the beginning. To make ends meet, John, a dependent student on his mother, a farmer cum dawadawa seller, as well as his older brother who was also a farmer, barely had much to take care of himself. Realizing our situation, as an apprentice seamstress, I quickly learned the vocation and soon graduated ahead of time to own my own shop. I worked tirelessly to support myself and John while he was in school and continued to do this throughout his latter years in sixth form and through his university days at KNUST. John never stopped assuring me "Sophia I promise to take good care of you when I complete school". True to his word, when his feet were planted after graduating from school, he never reneged on those promises; he took exceptional care of the children and throughout his life after school,” she recounted.



Sophia also said that even though their journey was not rosy at the beginning, John Ndebugre’s love for her was so strong that no third person could come between them.



She described her husband as a straightforward man who will never mince words as he stood for the truth and would always say things as they were.



A pre-burial mass and filling past was held for the late John Akparibo Ndebugre who died on May 4, 2022.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former president, John Dramani Mahama, and other dignitaries showed up in their numbers during the pre-burial mass of the late John Ndebugre.



He will be buried at Timonde, his hometown in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region on Saturday, July 16, 2022.



Background:



The death of the former Member of Parliament for Zebilla, John Akparibo Ndebugre, was announced on Friday, May 6, 2022.



The former Peoples National Convention (PNC) MP died at the age of 72 after a short illness at Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.



He was a lawyer by profession, was married, and had four children.