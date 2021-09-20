Naziru Mawadatu wins second edition of School Sanitation Solutions Challenge

General News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: GNA

Ms. Naziru Mawadatu, a 12-year-old student from Damongo Girls Models in the Savannah Region has been crowned “Child Sanitation Diplomat”, after winning the second edition of the School’s Sanitation Solutions Challenge.



The grand finale of the ''Triple S" challenge featured on the popular "What Do You Know" quiz programme, saw Ms Naziru edge out other three contestants namely Annabel Ankonu from Suhum MA Experimental School (2nd), Gladstone Nachinab from Etoile Royale Educational Centre (3rd) and Emmanuella Vanderpuye from John Wesley Methodist School (4th).



The winner took as part of her reward package a cash prize of GH¢3,000.00, a laptop, and some stationery.



Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, delivering her speech at the finals noted that children played a crucial role in keeping the environment clean.



Madam Dapaah said it was very rewarding seeing these children display their knowledge in ways of improving sanitation in the country.



She noted that children would play a key role if we are to win the war on sanitation adding that the Ministry would support the course of the newly crowned Child Sanitation Diplomat in her various sensitization campaigns



Mr Dickens Thunde, the National Director of World Vision Ghana, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the sidelines of the competition, says his outfit was poised in partnering other agencies in the improvement of sanitation in schools and communities.



He said it was vital to engage children in issues of sanitation as they look to make them agents in the improvement of sanitation in the country.



He stressed the need for the provision of facilities that will encourage best practices in keeping our communities and schools clean.



The winner of the contest, Ms Naziru, expressed her delight after winning the contest thanking her teachers who helped her prepare for the challenge.



She expressed her preparedness to use her influence as a Child Diplomat to help to change the bad attitude of people towards keeping their environment clean.



The “Triple S” challenge was launched in September 2019 by the World Vision Ghana and its partner Kings Hall Media with Ms. Neriah Tettey, a student of the Silicon Valley International School, winning the maiden edition.