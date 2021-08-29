Nawuni and Afayili flood victims yet to relocate despite NADMO warnings

Regional News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

The residents of Nawuni and Afayili in the Kumbungu District have failed to move to higher grounds despite the National Disaster Management Organization's (NADMO) warnings about the spillage of the Bagre Dam scheduled this week.



The residents claimed they are financially incapable to relocate on their own, apportioning blames on the authorities for failing to support their relocation.



Earlier this week, NADMO issued a press release warning residents living along the white volta lack to move to higher grounds ahead of the spillage of the Bagre Dam.



“We have not yet moved, but many of us have already secured backup for ourselves; some have already rented rooms elsewhere, and should the water comes like it did last year, we can temporarily move out" Alhassan Yusuf, the Assemblyman of the area told GhanaWeb.



Mr Yusuf admitted they have been warned about the Bagre Dam spillage which NADMO also insisted they move away from the river banks but they are unable to hearken to the call due to financial constraints.



“When NADMO came and told us to move to the higher grounds, we asked them where they wanted us to go because they were those who assured us that they were going to relocate us but have failed to do so."



Hon Yusuf, however, re-echoed the residents plead to the authorities to come to their assistance by supporting them financially to move to the higher grounds.



Meanwhile, the District NADMO Director of Kumbungu, Abubakari Alhaji Ibrahim, whilst speaking to GhanaWeb urged the people to move away from the river for their own sake.



“The water is dangerous, it comes with so many things including reptiles and other things. So they should consider their lives first before any other eventualities so that when the water ceased they would be able to go back," Alhaji Ibrahim advised residents.



He further disclosed that plans are far advanced with assistance from an NGO called “Lean Jesus Foundation" in collaboration with ECOWAS Humanitarian Support to help put up some structures for the residents at their newly acquired area when the rainy season is over.