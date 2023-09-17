Navy continues search for Ada canoe accident victims – NADMO

Regional News of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Source: GNA

The Ghana Navy continued its search and rescue mission for missing persons in last Tuesday’s boat accident at Ada.



Two canoes capsized in the estuary at Kewunor in the Ada East District, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) said.



Two canoes, one named Barcelona from Tema, capsized in the Ada estuary on Tuesday, which is noted for a number of accidents, leading to the missing of the fishermen on board.



Mr. Ebenezer Dan Doe, the Ada East NADMO Public Relations Officer, disclosed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that so far, one person has been found dead and 15 have been rescued out of a total of 19 fishermen who were on board the two canoes at the time of the incident.



He said NADMO and the Navy had intensified the search to find the other three persons and called on all other stakeholders to help find the missing fishermen.



He said the search for others was still being carried out by a combined team of NADMO officials and men from the Ghana Navy, adding that local fishermen were also helping.



He advised fishermen to study the weather before embarking on fishing expeditions as a measure against such incidents.



Mr. Daniel Ameduame Sotie, the National Financial Secretary of the Canoe and Fishing Gear Owners Association of Ghana (CaFGOAG), reacting to the incident, said the association provided its members with a daily weather report from the Ghana Meteorological Agency on the condition of the sea.



Mr. Sotie, however, stated that they had realized that there might be some challenges with the medium of communication for fishermen and they were considering employing some form of community-to-community education on the issue to help curb such accidents.