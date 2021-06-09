Navrongo indigene single-handedly supports education of 41 students

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

The generosity of a man from Navrongo in the Upper East Region has seen a push in the education of some 41 students from the Navrongo suburb of Pungu-Nimbasenia.



Benevolent Dr. Norbert Chirase Kwara, who is based in the United States, extended kindness to the students in his village to support their education.



In detail, 29 students from the Senior High School (SHS) level and 12 students from tertiary schools have been assisted. The SHS students each received Gh¢500, whereas those in tertiary schools were given an amount of GH¢2,000 each.



Dickson Webi Kaba, a member of the team tasked to ensure the assistance reached the beneficiary students when contacted stated that Dr. Chirase extended the support to the students as part of a scholarship scheme that has been instituted in memory of his late wife.



He said the late wife of Dr. Chirase had a strong passion to support the education of the underprivileged in society, particularly young girls when she was alive.



Mr. Kaba said Dr. Chirase primarily wants to use the scholarship to offset the financial burden parents in the community endure to cater for the education of their wards, especially those in tertiary schools while eulogizing the legacy of his late wife.



“Dr. Norbert Chirase who is a native of this community is an ardent supporter of education. So, he asked us how he can support the students from this clan. And we did indicate to him that we have a number of students in the tertiary and second cycle institutions. When we gathered the data of the students in the community for him, he decided to help in the little capacity that he can to alleviate the poverty [financial burden] on the part of the parents”.



Adding: “Secondary education in the county is free but the students still need money to buy some important items so that it would support their education. So, he sent some money for them. Those in the tertiary received an amount of GH¢2,000 each and those in the secondary level each student took an amount of GH¢500”.



Some of the beneficiary students when contacted stated how greatly the support received would help their education.



Achinnah Valeria, a first-year student pursuing a degree in Nutrition from the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), said the support she received would help pay for her accommodation.



She added that part of the money would also go into buying foodstuff to feed herself on campus.



“This money is going to help very well because in my school when you get to level 200, you’re supposed to leave campus and search for your own apartment and it’s actually not easy over there. So, this money is going to assist me in terms of my accommodation and that of my feeding”.



Awe Dorcas, who schools at the Bolgatanga Health Nursing Training College for a Diploma in Registered Nursing, stated that the GH¢2,000 she received would help her settle her school fees. She said the payment of fees has always been a headache for her parents. She continued that the assistance would therefore ease the burden her parents go through to raise money to pay the fees.



“I appreciate whatever you have done for me. Truly, I was struggling and didn’t know where to go and get the fees [money] to pay my fees. But this will help me a lot."



Addi Cecilia and Kaba Evans Abaduri, who are students from the Navrongo and Awe Senior High Schools respectively, noted the cash received would be used to procure books and other learning materials to help them excel in their academic.