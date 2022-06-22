Navro-Pio urges government to complete the Navrongo sports stadium

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: Senyalah Castro

The paramount chief of the Navrongo traditional area in the Upper East Region, Pe Asagpaare Aneakwoa Balinia Adda II, has urged the government to speed up efforts to complete the Navrongo Sports Stadium.



The Navro-Pio said the completion of the multi-purpose facility would help to promote the growth of sports activities in the municipality and the region as a whole.



The state of the Navrongo sports stadium has become topical in the municipality in the past few weeks, with residents raising concerns over its delay.

Although there has been some appreciable work on the facility, which began in late 2018 and was supposed to be completed within 12 months, work has stalled on the construction of some components of the facility.



The residents who say the completion of the project is long overdue are pressing the government via a social media campaign to expedite efforts to complete the facility.



The residents have also planned to hit the streets to press for their demands.

Speaking when he engaged the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Chief Executive, Joseph Adongo on the project, the Navro-Pio noted that there were growing concerns among well-meaning residents both home and abroad over its delay.



He, therefore, urged the MCE to work closely with the government to ensure the completion of the facility for the good of his people and the region.



“Permit me to catalog the gains this stadium will bring when completed and put to use and what it will do for our people. I, therefore, challenge you to knock and open all the doors of the powers that be to get the facility completed.



“The traditional council and other stakeholders will also use their network in supporting this noble course,” he said.



Government’s commitment.



For his part, the MCE said although there are some issues of payment between government and the contractor, the municipal assembly was working closely with the Upper East regional minister to ensure that the project is completed.

He agreed with the chief on the gains the municipality and region would make when the facility is operationalised.



Adongo, who said the concerns of the residents were legitimate, said, “I’m not sleeping because of this project and its completion will bring relief to me".



“If this project is completed, it will create jobs for the people and it will be a plus for me, a plus for the municipality, and a plus for the government for providing a nice place for the people to have their sports activities,” he said.