Navro-Pio pledges to support brilliant students of Dokomolo Junior High School

Regional News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

The Paramount Chief and President of the Navrongo Traditional Council, P3 Asagpaare Aneakwoa Balinia Adda II, has urged students of the Dokomolo Junior High School to take their studies seriously.



He particularly advised the final year students of the school to be studious as they prepare to sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The Navro-Pio told the students that adequate preparation and commitment to their studies was the best way to secure better grades that could take them to the next level on the education ladder.



Addressing the students when he led a delegation of the old student union to motivate the teaching staff with a cash amount of Ghc3,000, P3 Asagpaare urged the students to eschew laziness, spending time with the television, and desist from activities that can distract them from their studies.







While he charged the teachers to discharge their responsibilities diligently, P3 Asagpaare pledged to award Ghc1,000 to any student who would score As in all subjects in this year’s BECE.



“I’m throwing a challenge to all of you, if you get me 8As I will give you Ghc1,000. You come with your headteacher with your results slip to my palace and I will give you the Ghc1,000. So, if you want it, you perform well.”



“There are many programmes that you like watching, you put your books aside and you watch your television programmes. In the exams, they are not going to ask you what programme they showed on Friday 13th February. No! It is not going to be there…just put the televisions aside and study hard. That is what is going to help you.



"We have doctors, lawyers, and engineers here but you have to work hard before you achieve that. If you sleep too much, you will not get it. So far as I'm alive, they should come. It is not for only this year, even if it is 2030 and I'm alive, you come for it.” He pledged.



Francis Xavier Lamwora Puruse, the headteacher of the school, expressed appreciation to the old student union for the donation. He said the money would be used for the intended purpose.



Mr. Puruse put in a few words of appeal to the union and asked for continuous support for the school. He assured the commitment of management towards the improvement in student performance in the BECE.



“We do appreciate this gesture and we promise to put in our best to see and move the performance of the pupils to a better height. So, we say a very big thank you to the old students and always keep supporting us for the strength of the school is from this old student body. We thank you very much and promise you our best to take care of these children and to produce better and useful citizens.”



P3 Asagepaare II, the Upper East Regional Director of the Customs Service, Former Municipal Chief Executive for the Kasena- Nankana Municipality, William Aduum, and Cletus Kubila, the Former Chief Director for the Ministry of Roads and Highways, are some notable products of the Dokomolo basic school.