Naval officer stabs Airforce personnel for having sex with his wife

General News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

A naval officer with the Eastern Naval Command, Leading Seaman Umar Sahid Abubakar has been detained at Naval Base Sekondi for inflicting knife wounds on the left upper cheek and back waist of one Bernard Ababio, who is an Airforce personnel.



Leading Seaman Umar Sahid Abubakar lost his temper after he caught Bernard Ababio having sex with his wife Linda Akosua Buabeng on their matrimonial bed at Ketan.



Sahid Abubakar was at the Sekondi Police station to lodge a complaint against Bernard Ababio for biting his index finger after confronting him when he caught Ababio in the act



The police told Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan that at the Sekondi police station that Sahid Abubakar had in his possession a military backpack containing one set of military uniform, one white singlet, a pair of jeans trousers, a pair of cotton trousers, one blue-black shirt, one T-shirt, one wristwatch, a pair of canvass, one Pepsodent toothpaste, one AV cable belonging to his rival Airforce personnel Bernard Ababio.



While Leading Seaman Umar Sahid Abubakar was writing his statement, Bernard also arrived at the same Sekondi police station to lodge a case of assault and that was when Abubakar was arrested.



The victim Bernard Ababio was issued with a police medical form for treatment.