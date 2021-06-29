Natives of Obomeng support teachers with household appliances

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: GNA

A union of natives of Obomeng, led by the Chief, Nana Effah Opinaman III, has presented household appliances worth 25,000 Ghana cedis to more than 28 teachers for hard work and dedication to service.



Among the items presented were deep freezers, juicers, food processors, double door fridges, gas cookers with oven, cooking stoves, housewares, blenders, irons and fans.



The teachers were selected from public schools in several communities, including Site, Wisiwisi, Trado, Abepotia, Kofrom and Nkawkaw.



At a ceremony to award the beneficiaries, Mr Siaw Ampadu, Chairman of the group, said the support was part of the Union’s core objective to promote quality education in Obomeng and surrounding communities.



He said the programme was held every year to motivate teachers and had so far awarded over 250 teachers in public schools in Kwahu West and Kwahu South municipalities.



He said since education was key to every country, it was the collective responsibility to support the sector to enhance human resource development and economic growth.



Mr Ampadu said with the introduction of the award programme, school enrolments increased while teaching in the schools became more effective.



He said the association would continue to reward hardworking teachers to give off their very best for effective teaching and learning and advised parents to desist from attacking teachers, who disciplined their wards.



He assured stakeholders of Nana Effah Opinaman III commitment to enhancing culture in public schools and also charged school authorities to form cultural troupes to promote the tradition and culture of the area.



Mr Hayford Awuah, the Municipal Director of Education, lauded the Union for the gesture and entreated the teachers to be committed to their work.



Mr Yaw Owusu Addo, the Kwahu West Municipal Chief Executive, commended the traditional authorities for releasing land for the construction of accommodation for Fodua Senior High School, a community school in the Kwahu West Municipality.



He said the Assembly constructed three classroom blocks at Aprahwiem, Kwahudaa and New Jejeti to improve education.



He said the assembly would soon commence weekend classes for final year Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates and entreated parents to take advantage of the free Senior High School programme to educate their children.



