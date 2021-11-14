National Service persons urged to accept placements

Regional News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Source: GNA

George Gado, the Northern Regional Director of National Service Scheme (NSS), has urged all service personnel to accept their placements as part of their contributions towards the socio-economic development of the country.



He said about 10,000 graduates from accredited tertiary institutions and private registrants, who enrolled for this year’s national service, were posted to various agencies in the Northern Region.



Mr Gado said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tamale.



He said about 6,800 out of the total number had already registered and validated at the NSS registration centre in Tamale as of Friday, November 12, 2021.



Mr Gado mentioned delayed data entry due to poor internet connectivity as a challenge confronting NSS officials during the registration processes.



He advised the national service personnel to log onto the Scheme’s website to check their placements and then proceed to the various user agencies to endorse their appointment letters before they book appointments online for registration and validation at designated centres in the region.



The NSS Regional Director said national service was compulsory for all persons who had graduated from tertiary level institutions in the country, adding that it marked the beginning of service to the nation and initiated first-timers to public and civil service life.