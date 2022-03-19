National Service personnel to be paid outstanding allowances on March 22 – NASPA

General News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

National Service personnel demand unpaid allowances



NASPA engages NSS management, stakeholders



Increase our monthly allowance – NSS personnel tell government



The National Executive Committee of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has said the unpaid allowances of personnel under the NSS scheme will be paid on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.



This comes after several calls by personnel on the scheme’s managers to pay their allowances that have been in arrears for about five months.



According to a statement issued by the National President of NASPA, Emmanuel Brimpong Akosah said, “We implore the management of the scheme to facilitate payment of allowances for the months of February and March [2022] in the shortest possible time.”



NASPA however urged national service personnel across the country to remain calm as the National Leadership engages the NSS management and other stakeholders to find solutions to the situation.



Meanwhile, some national service personnel across the county said their allowances have not been paid since October 2021.



According to them, even though the GH¢559 allowance is inadequate, an early disbursement would mitigate the economic hardship they are currently facing.



In addition to delayed payment of allowances, some national service personnel want government to consider an increment in the monthly allowances under the scheme.



