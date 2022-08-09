National Service Secretariat extends period of registration for eligible candidates

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

The National Service secretariat has announced an extension of the deadline for the registration of pin codes for prospective service personnel for the 2022/2023 year.



The NSS in a statement explained that the extension is to grant enough time for the prospective personnel to go through the process.



It encouraged all eligible persons to take advantage of the opportunity and register their pins for successful registrations.



1. The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has extended the deadline for registration of PIN codes to Monday, August 22, 2022, for the prospective National Service Personnel to register and undertake their mandatory national service for the 2022/2023 service year.



2. The extension of the deadline is to give an opportunity to the prospective National Service Personnel who faced challenges during the registration process to have ample time to complete their registration.



3. It must be noted that prospective National Service Personnel include eligible Ghanaian final year students from all accredited tertiary institutions, defaulters who submitted their applications and private registrants.



4. All prospective national service personnel are hereby requested to take advantage of this extension to access their PIN Codes with their respective Index Numbers and Date of Birth on the Scheme’s website, www.nss.gov.gh and then proceed to any Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Ltd. branch throughout the country to make a payment of Forty Ghana Cedis (GHC 40.00). Alternatively, Personnel can use the option of MTN Mobile Money payment of Forty-One Ghana Cedis (GHC41.00) to activate their PIN Codes.



5. The Management urges all prospective National Service Personnel who haven’t as yet completed their enrolment to do so by the stipulated date of Monday, August 22, 2022.



SIGNED ARMSTRONG ESAAH DIRECTOR, CORPORATE AFFAIRS, NSS



