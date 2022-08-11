National Security shake up is part of NPP's grand scheme to ‘Break the 8’ – Amidu alleges

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has alleged that the recent reshuffle done by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a critical part of the New Patriotic Party’s “Break the Eight” agenda.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, Amidu asserted that the appointment made by the president was the final piece of the jigsaw which enables him to fix people he can manipulate at the nation’s foremost intelligence agency.



Amidu suggested that Edward Asomani and Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, who have been appointed to top positions at the National Security Secretariat, are loyalists of Akufo-Addo and the NPP.



“The appointment by the President of Mr. Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, to act as National Security Co-ordinator … gives finality to Nana Akufo-Addo’s long game to capture the National Security Secretariat apparatus towards his electoral agenda for the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections.



“The President by the same press release also appointed Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, Deputy Director-General of the NIB … to act as the Director-General of National Intelligence Bureau, with his confirmation also being subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Service Commission as part of Nana Akufo-Addo’s long game to capture the National Intelligence Bureau apparatus towards his electoral agenda for the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections,” parts of the statement read.



The statement added: “It is important for the reader to keep at the back of his mind the unspoken facts and evidence that Nana Attobrah Quaicoe and Mr. Edward Kwaku Asomani were recruited into Nana Akufo-Addo’s Danquah Institute under the chairmanship of his maternal cousin, Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, an indispensable member of the family’s planning and strategies cohort.”



A statement issued by the director of communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, said that the president has appointed the Deputy National Security Coordinator, Edward Asomani, to act as the substantive Coordinator.



The statement also indicated that the president had appointed the Deputy Director General of the National Intelligence Bureau, Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, as the Director General of the Bureau.



“In accordance with Section 20 (1) of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Act 1030), President Akufo-Addo has subsequently appointed Mr. Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, to act as National Security Co-ordinator, with effect from Monday, 8th August 2022.



“… the president has appointed Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, currently Deputy Director General of NIB, to act, with effect from Monday, 8th August 2022, as Director General of the National Intelligence Bureau,” parts of the statement read.



IB/BOG