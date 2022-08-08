National Security shake-up: Appointment of Asomani, Attobrah politically motivated – Adib Saani suggests

General News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Security Analyst Adib Saani has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of appointing Edward Asomani and Nana Attobrah Quaicoe to top positions at the National Security Secretariat because of their political affiliation.



According to Adib Saani, the president’s action will result in people who do not have the right competencies leading the country’s top security agency.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the security analyst stressed that the appointment of these persons will create confusion at the secretariat.



“The appointment of Asomani and Attobrah to head two major intelligence arms is worrying and only signifies the importance the president attaches to political expedience over merit.



“This promotes needless power struggle and infighting within the security services. We might have a "square pegs in round holes" situation.



“A clear case in point is the seeming flop of the "see something, say something" initiative. Asomani who from day one was groomed to take over as Coordinator was the chief architect of the initiative which to date hasn't transcended beyond Accra. It is rather strange that Danquah Institute which is an NPP political think tank has become a breeding ground for security chiefs in Ghana.



A statement issued by the director of communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, said that the president has appointed the Deputy National Security Coordinator, Edward Asomani, to act as the substantive Coordinator.



The statement also indicated that the president had appointed Deputy Director General of the National Intelligence Bureau, Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, as the Director General of the Bureau.



“In accordance with Section 20 (1) of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Act 1030), President Akufo-Addo has subsequently appointed Mr. Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, to act as National Security Co-ordinator, with effect from Monday, 8th August 2022.



“… the president has appointed Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, currently Deputy Director General of NIB, to act, with effect from Monday, 8th August 2022, as Director General of the National Intelligence Bureau,” parts of the statement read.



