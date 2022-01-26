National Security scheming to buy and import confusion into NDC – Edudzi

Politics of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Kojo Bonsu eyeing NDC flagbearership



Kojo Bonsu attacks John Mahama



Edudzi slams Kojo Bonsu



An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Godwin Edudzi Kudzo Tamakloe, has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party of scheming through the National Security architecture to create confusion in the National Democratic Congress ahead of the 2024 presidential election.



According to him, the NPP in their upcoming flagbearer elections is set up for internal conflicts and therefore aims to prevent John Mahama from having a smooth sail to regain power in the next presidential election.



"Obviously, when you look at what is currently ongoing in the NPP where we have Alan, Bawumia and Akoto all coming into the contest, we are going back to the 2007 NPP flagbearer contest. That time they were 17. This time they won't be up to that number, but it is going to be extremely acrimonious.



"The information we are picking up is that the National Security has put up a project to create the same acrimony in the NDC. They have put up that strategy because they do not want John Dramani Mahama to have a smooth sail even in the flagbearer contest. What it is is that they are going to buy and import acrimony into NDC. They want to import the same acrimony ongoing in the NPP into the NDC so that when there is fire in the NPP, there will be fire burning in the NDC also," he stated in reaction to recent comments by NDC flagbearer hopeful Kojo Bonsu about former President John Dramani Mahama.



Lawyer Tamakloe further alleged that the said scheme is backed by a slush fund whose only access requirement is a direct attack on his boss.



"This project is well funded; all you need to do to access the fund is to attack John Mahama. Immediately you start attacking John Mahama, you will be called and asked for a budget," he alleged.







Kojo Bosu describes John Mahama as a non-viable candidate for NDC in 2024





Mr Kojo Bonsu, in a recent interview on Citi TV, described former President Mahama as a non-viable candidate of the NDC for the 2024 presidential election because the ruling New Patriotic Party has succeeded in sullying his name with corruption and promiscuity.



In his interview with Citi TV, Mr Kojo Bonsu said, "I stand a better chance than Mr Mahama because I have not been sullied; it's so sad," he bemoaned.



The NDC flagbearer hopeful further added, "He, Mr Mahama, is a great gentleman, speaks very well, very affable, but he has been put in the mud so much. They have tagged him with corruption, women affair's and we in the NDC have not been able to defend him."



But reacting to the statement on Okay FM, Tamakloe slammed the former Kumasi Mayor, saying it is not wise for a man to say such things about his fellow man.



"A man who stands in public and accuses his fellow of being promiscuous, is such a man wise? From his statement, that is what he is claiming, and I am saying a wise man does not stand in public and accuse his fellow of philandering. How about himself? Is it men that he likes?" he questioned.



While recognising Kojo Bonsu's constitutional right to contest in the NDC flagbearership, Tamakloe urged the former mayor to go about his business in "a very civil manner with some decorum."