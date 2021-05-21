National Security’s statement on Caleb Kudah inconclusive – Avle

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

General Manager of Citi FM, Bernard Avle has said the statement issued by the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, on the attack on Caleb Kudah does not end the matter.



He told Citi News on Friday, May 21, that “I consider this a preliminary statement because there are a lot more issues that were raised in the letter to the NMC and based on all that we have said."



“So I consider this the first phase. This is not conclusive, this is very preliminary.”



He added, “it essentially admits that they were wrong but also suggests that the entry of Caleb was unlawful and then it says that the secondment of Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman has been reversed.”



The Ministry of National Security has completed its investigations into the recent alleged assault on journalist Caleb Kudah.



According to the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, who issued a statement dated Thursday, May 20, 2021, the conduct of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman and some police officers on the said day was “inappropriate and contravened the Ministry’s standard operating procedures”.



“The Committee also established that the journalist's unauthorized entry into the premises of the Ministry of National Security was unlawful.”



Among the actions taken by the Ministry is the reversal of the secondment of Lt. Col. Agyeman as Director of Operations and the withdrawal of three police officers as operatives.



Lt. Col. Agyeman is to report to the Chief of Defence Staff for further investigation and appropriate action while the police officers are to report to the Ghana Police Service for investigations and disciplinary action.



“The Ministry of National Security wishes to assure the general public and particularly all media practitioners that the Ministry will expeditiously investigate any complaints against any personnel of its agencies."



“The tenets of National Security in Ghana should be based on a whole-of-Government and a whole-of-Society approach and co-operation from all well-meaning Ghanaians,” Mr Kan Dapaah stated.