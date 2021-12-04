National Security officials, military allegedly storm Customs office, take away seized fuel

Regional News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Fuel confiscated by Customs officials at the Albert Bosomtwe Sam Fishing Harbour in Sekondi on Friday evening have been taken away by some people believed to be national security operatives.



According to Citi News report, these operatives were accompanied by some military personnel after customs officials earlier refused to hand over the seized items to them.



Leader of the Customs division patrol team in Sekondi, Wilfred Amoquandoh, in an interview with the news station, noted that the fuel was confiscated as part of his outfit's anti-illegal petroleum combating operation.



He said the fuel was offloaded into station tanks at the fishing harbour from a vessel.



Wilfred Amoquandoh said these national security operatives, without any authorization documents, broke the padlocks of the tanks and carried them away.



He said, “They confronted us on [Thursday] but because we were not too sure… we did not release the goods to them. So they came with reinforcements [on Friday evening]...There has not been any documentation given to us authorizing them to take the fuel from the tank or to take it from the custody of Customs to their custody.



He said the case has been forwarded to their bosses and hence are awaiting their feedback.



Meanwhile, investigations have been launched into the matter and all key stakeholders have been kept in the known.



